‘Sahulat-on-the-go bazaars’ to be set up across Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given approval to establish first of its kind ‘sahulat-on-the-go bazaars’ across Punjab.

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting on Thursday in which a briefing about ‘sahulat-on-the-go bazaars’ project was given. On this occasion, she sought a plan for executing the pilot project at 14 various locations in Lahore.

The meeting was informed that ‘sahulat-on-the-go bazaars’ will be established on Multan Road, Hanjarwal, Manga Mandi, Raiwind, G-1 Market, Faisal Town, Moon Market and Bedian Road.

Areas comprising E-Millat Road, Gulshan Ravi, Shahdara, Shadman and Singh Pura were also included in the project. In these bazaars, food items and essential edibles will be available at uniform cottage-top shops surrounding the roads. The meeting agreed to launch this project in every tehsil of Punjab.

During the meeting, the CM set a target of four months to launch the pilot project. The government land will be used on the sides of roads for establishing ‘sahulat-on-the-go bazaars’ while 816 stalls will be set up in Lahore under the pilot project.

She expressed satisfaction over the setting up of model bazaars during the month of Ramazan while Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company Chairman Muhammad Afzal Khokhar presented a report to the Chief Minister on the model bazaar.

