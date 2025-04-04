Apr 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Politicizing water has always been Sindh’s tactic: Azma

Recorder Report Published 04 Apr, 2025 05:22am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) should not bring its internal disputes to the media.

Responding to the remarks made by the PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor in a press conference, Azma remarked that politicizing canal water has always been a practice of Sindh, whereas the reality is that the PPP must first determine whose water it is – Sindh’s or Punjab’s.

Azma pointed out that the PPP leaders claim to stand with farmers, but they should first verify whether the farmers support them.

She further questioned, “Can you not fight for Punjab’s rights while living in Punjab?” She emphasized that Punjab neither takes away anyone’s rights nor allows others to infringe upon its own. She asserted that Punjab has always played the role of an elder brother, and history shows that it has never been unjust to anyone.

Azma Bokhari suggested that instead of questioning the Chief Minister of Punjab, it would be more appropriate for the PPP to seek clarification from the President of Pakistan on this matter.

