Apr 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-04

European shares slump as investors grapple with tariff fallout

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2025 05:22am

FRANKFURT: European shares tumbled on Thursday, notching their biggest daily loss in eight months, on fears an escalating trade war would slam the brakes on economic growth in the wake of hefty tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump.

The pan-European STOXX 600 sank 2.7%, falling back to its lowest since January. German, Italian and French benchmarks closed over 3% lower, with Italian and French stocks seeing their worst fall in over two years.

A gauge of euro zone stock market volatility spiked to an eight-month high of 25.54.

The move tracked a broad selloff in global stocks as investors jumped into safe-haven government bonds and the Japanese yen.

Trump’s Wednesday move to slap a 10% tariff on most US imports effectively raised the rate of levies on the European Union to 20% and on China to 54%, with both trading partners vowing countermeasures.

“The market reaction makes it very clear that last night’s announcement was worse than expected,” said Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Traders ramped up bets of ECB rate cuts despite the trade war threatening to stoke inflation, on hopes policymakers would take steps to stimulate growth.

The economically sensitive euro zone banks, basic resources and oil and gas sectors retreated more than 5% each, with banks leading declines.

“If tariff levels persist, we see a bigger downward shock to growth than upside shock to inflation, that’s critical for the ECB … if tariff policy is maintained I see … a more aggressive path of rate cuts in the eurozone,” Gimber said.

Worries in the run up to “Liberation Day,” as Trump termed the day of the tariff announcement, had already hit European stocks after a strong start to the year on optimism over Germany’s historic stimulus boost and as investors searched for alternatives to US markets.

The benchmark STOXX 600 is now more than 7% below its early March record close.

Among individual stocks, sporting goods makers Adidas and Puma tumbled over 11% each as their key sourcing markets were hit with steep levies.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares slump as investors grapple with tariff fallout

US imposes 29pc tariff on Pakistan

KE FCA for Jan: Nepra allows Rs3.021 negative adjustment, withholds Rs2bn

Power rate cut gets cautious welcome from FPCCI

KPK, Balochistan: Afghan refugees’ repatriation begins

Industry hails power tariff cut but calls for more

Discos and KE consumers: Nepra approves Rs1.9 negative adjustment for Q2FY25

PM suspends PARC Chairman, PCCC president

IK optimistic about his release prospects

First phase of cotton cultivation successfully completed

Murad orders faster completion of Jam Sadiq, Quiadabad Interchanges

Read more stories