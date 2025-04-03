IK not allowed to attend Eid prayers on security concerns

ISLAMABAD: The ex-prime minister and founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan could not participate in Eid ul Fitr prayers for the third consecutive year, as he was not allowed to join the congregation at Adiala Jail due to alleged security concerns.

Inside the prison, Eid prayers were held at the central mosque, but Khan remained in his cell as the authorities did not allow him offer Eid prayers, citing security concerns.

His wife, Bushra Bibi, who is also imprisoned, did not attend the prayers and remained in her prison cell. Other inmates, including under-trial prisoners and jail officials, were allowed to offer Eid prayers.

Norwegian party has nominated jailed IK for Nobel Peace Prize: PTI

Ahead of Eid ul Fitr, sources said that Khan received a package with his personal items, including four new outfits, a pair of shoes, and a waistcoat. However, despite the new attire, Khan chose not to wear the festive clothing, opting instead to continue his religious observances in the confines of the jail.

On the first day of Eid, no political leaders or family members were allowed to visit either Khan or Bibi, according to jail sources. Reports suggested that there was no formal request submitted for meetings with the couple on this significant religious occasion.

This year marks the third time Khan is spending Eid ul Fitr in Adiala Jail, highlighting the ongoing legal and political challenges he has been facing following his ouster from power.

The situation underscores the current political atmosphere in the country, where Khan’s imprisonment continues to dominate headlines and spark debates regarding civil liberties and political freedoms.