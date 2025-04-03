Punjab CM vows to extend education, training to autistic children

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended Eid greetings to children suffering from autism on the eve of “World Autism Awareness Day” and reaffirmed her commitment to the provision of education, training, and rehabilitation of children suffering from autism.

The CM said, “Children with autism are not patients but special people. For the first time in Punjab, special education and special children have also been included among the list of priorities. Work is underway to introduce employment programs along with Rising Star Card for the special children.”

Maryam said, “The first government autism school of Pakistan is rapidly nearing its final phase of completion in Lahore, and the facility will also provide early autism diagnosis in the first phase. Early diagnosis of autism in children during their tender age of three years makes treatment more effective and curable.”

She added, “For the first time, gift packs were given to 40,000 children across Punjab on the eve of Eid. About 12 autism units have been established at special education centres Autism centres have also been set up in 27 divisional public schools across the province.”

She said, “A packed food meal programme for the special children has been launched and digital touch screens are being installed at the District Special Education Centres of Excellence. A Special Education Information System, a dedicated Helpline (1162) have been established and a mobile app has also been functionalized.”

The CM said, “28 special education schools are being upgraded to Centres of Excellence for Special Education. A new syllabus has been prepared to cater the need of special children suffering from intellectual disability.”

She added, “3,450 CCTV cameras are being installed in special education centres to ensure monitoring as well as safety of children. Additional cameras will be installed in schools, centres, and buses to ensure safety of special children. For the first time in Punjab, Ring Fencing of Special Education budget has been carried out. We reiterate our firm pledge to bring a positive change in the lives of children suffering from autism.”

