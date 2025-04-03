Apr 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-03

PM offers Eid prayer at Model Town

Recorder Report Published 03 Apr, 2025 05:23am

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offered Eid prayer in Model Town Lahore while the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif offered Eid prayer at Jati Umrah on Monday.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Salman Shehbaz and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ataullah Tarar amongst others offered Eid prayer along with the Prime Minister at Model Town.

On the occasion, prayers were offered for the country’s solidarity and prosperity, unity of Muslim Ummah and liberation of the people of Kashmir and Palestine were sought.

After offering Eid prayer, the PM exchanged Eid greetings. The PM highlighted that Pakistan currently facing threats from both internal and external enemies. He stressed need to avoid all forms of extremism, hatred and sectarianism. To ensure the nation’s integrity and stability, he called for unity and vigilance to prevent any conspiracy from succeeding.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government is making every effort to achieve economic recovery, maintain peace and order and ensure social stability.

The Prime Minister commended the sacrifices of the armed forces in the fight against terrorism and extended solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ataullah Tarar extended Eid ul-Fitr greetings to Muslims in Pakistan and around the world. “Eid ul-Fitr teaches us the values of brotherhood, love and unity,” he said, adding: “We must not forget our oppressed Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers and sisters on this blessed occasion. We will continue our moral and diplomatic support for them.”

