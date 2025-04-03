Apr 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sharjeel dismisses rumours about Zardari’s transfer to Dubai

NNI Published 03 Apr, 2025 05:23am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has confirmed that President Asif Ali Zardari’s health is improving. Dismissing rumours of his transfer to Dubai, Memon assured that the president will recover soon.

Zardari was shifted from Nawabshah to a private hospital in Karachi for medical tests after being admitted due to infection and fever.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted the President to inquire about his health, expressing his well wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also spoke to Zardari’s physician, Dr Asim Hussain, to check on his condition and extended his best wishes.

Sharjeel Inam Memon President Asif Ali Zardari

