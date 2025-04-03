Minister visits various areas to review cleanliness plan

LAHORE: On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Local Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq made surprise visits to different areas of four districts on Eid-ul-Fitr to review the implementation of the Eid cleanliness plan.

According to a departmental spokesperson here on Wednesday, the Minister inspected the cleanliness arrangements under the ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme in Daska, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Kamunke, Muridke, Ferozewala, Shahdara and Sharqpur. On this occasion, he expressed his displeasure over the cleanliness arrangements made for the Eid holidays in Sialkot and directed the CEO to improve its performance. He suspended the Tehsil Manager and Zonal Officer Sialkot for substandard cleanliness arrangements.

On this occasion, he said that an Eid plan was prepared across the

province and all waste management companies were asked to implement it effectively. “Regrettably, measures are not being taken under this plan in Sialkot”, he added.

He warned that cleanliness is the focus of the Chief Minister; waste management companies and contractors cannot be allowed to be lazy or negligent in this regard. Action will be taken against poor performance, he added.

During his visits to Muridke, Ferozwala, Shahdara and Sharqpur, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Babar Sahib Din gave a briefing. The Minister expressed satisfaction with the measures and distributed Eid gifts among the employees on field duty. He said that the overall arrangements made for cleanliness on Eid-ul-Fitr were excellent.

“The Chief Minister believes in a ‘zero tolerance’ policy on the provision of civic amenities and we will carry forward the same vision of the Chief Minister,” he pledged.

He said that a new face of the province is emerging after the launch of the ‘Clean Punjab’ programme. “For the first time in the history of the country, the dream of providing quality sanitation services in villages and cities has been fulfilled. The sanitation operation continued uninterrupted during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. Steps will continue to be taken to provide facilities to the citizens”, he added.

