Gaza: JI criticises ‘pro-US tilt’ of govt

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) dedicated Eid-ul-Fitr to the cause of Palestine, condemning Israel for continuing its military aggression in Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement. It urged the nation to persist in boycotting Israeli products in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians.

JI’s Central Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman led Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Karachi and participated in an Eid-related event at Idara Noor-e-Haq here.

He lambasted both the government and opposition parties for prioritising relations with the United States over taking a firm stance against Israeli atrocities in Gaza and the West Bank.

Hafiz Naeem accused Israel of violating its own peace deal by targeting innocent children on Eid day, a move he described as reflective of their Zionist history.

Discussing domestic issues, he urged the government to take decisive measures to address grievances of masses, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Referring to recent killings in Mardan, he called the incident “unacceptable” and blamed national security agencies for failing to curb foreign interference on Pakistani soil.

The JI Chief reaffirmed his party’s commitment to mobilising the masses against the government’s economic policies, including inflation, deteriorating law and order, and unchecked influence of the electricity, wheat and other “mafias”.

In a show of solidarity, the JI leadership, including Karachi Chief Monem Zafar visited the family of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani scientist detained in the US.

Hafiz Naeem pledged to continue efforts for her repatriation, reiterating JI’s commitment to securing justice for Pakistanis facing oppression abroad.

