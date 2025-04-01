AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Martyr Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi on Eid

BR Web Desk Published 01 Apr, 2025 06:40pm

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid homage to the martyrs of the nation on the occasion of Eid, visiting the family of martyred Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi at the Railway Officers’ Colony, Walton, APP reported.

During the visit, Naqvi met the mother, wife, young daughter, uncle, and other family members of the fallen hero, offering condolences and acknowledging Captain Qureshi’s supreme sacrifice for the nation.

The martyr’s mother, recalling her son with teary eyes, said, “Our thoughts began with Ali and ended with Ali.” Meanwhile, his young daughter, Ayana, kissed her father’s picture and proudly wore the medal awarded to him around her neck.

Mohsin Naqvi consoled the grieving mother and assured the family that the nation stands with them. He praised Captain Qureshi’s bravery and sacrifice, stating that “Captain Ali is a national hero, and his family will always be taken care of.”

He further emphasized that Captain Qureshi’s courage thwarted the malicious plans of terrorists, reaffirming that his unparalleled sacrifice will always be remembered by the nation. “Captain Ali’s sacrifice symbolizes the unwavering determination of the Pakistan Army and the entire nation against terrorism,” he added.

Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi was martyred on August 26, 2024, while bravely fighting terrorists in Balochistan. Naqvi offered prayers for his soul and vowed that the government would ensure the well-being of his family.

