AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper hits two-week low on trade war concerns

Reuters Published 31 Mar, 2025 11:43am

SHANGHAI: Copper prices in London fell to a two-week low on Monday on heightened concerns about a global trade war, as US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs loomed.

The benchmark three-month copper on the London Metals Exchange (LME) lost 0.4% to $9,760 per metric ton as of 0330 GMT.

Trump announced on Sunday that the reciprocal tariffs he plans to introduce this week will apply to all nations.

“High uncertainties surrounding Trump’s tariffs have worried investors. If Trump imposes tariffs on copper earlier, some arbitrage traders may face losses if their shipments can’t reach the US before the tariffs are enforced,” a base metals trader said.

Copper rallies to one-month peak on signs of improving demand

Meanwhile, tin prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange bucked the downward trend, rising 0.7% to 283,100 yuan ($39,035.35), due to fears of supply disruptions from an earthquake in tin-rich Myanmar last Friday.

Among other metals, LME aluminium fell 0.1% to $2,544 a ton, lead eased 0.1% to $2,025, zinc shed 0.6% to $2,841, tin lost 1.4% to $35,710 and nickel was down 1.6% to $16,120 a ton.

SHFE copper slid 1.0% to 79,990 yuan a ton, SHFE aluminium fell 0.4% to 20,525 yuan a ton, zinc dropped 2.0% to 23,375 yuan, lead lost 0.5% to 17,405 yuan, nickel lost 1.5% to 128,940 yuan.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

London copper hits two-week low on trade war concerns

PMO takes big step towards fueling economy

Forces to step up action against terrorists

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

Custom values on stainless steel cutlery, aluminium utensils revised

Manicure, pedicure sets: New customs values announced

Anti-terror operation: KP CM condemns civilian casualties

Traders say economic stability not possible with ‘anti-business’ actions

KP govt declares Galiyat, Bashkar as ‘biosphere reserves’

Unemployment challenge increases in KP due to terrorism

Weekly Cotton Review: Prices stable amid low trading volumes

Read more stories