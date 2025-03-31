AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-03-31

Rocket carrying European orbital vehicle crashes after launch

AFP Published 31 Mar, 2025 04:08am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

OSLO: The first orbital rocket launched from continental Europe crashed seconds after blast-off Sunday, dealing a blow to the continent’s bid to build a new space economy.

The Spectrum rocket, developed by German start-up Isar Aerospace, started smoking from its sides, then crashed back to Earth with a powerful explosion just after launching from Norway’s Andoya Spaceport in the Arctic, in live video broadcast on YouTube.

Orbital rockets are designed to place loads such as satellites into or beyond Earth’s orbit.

Spectrum’s blast-off was the first of an orbital launch vehicle from the European continent, excluding Russia, and Europe’s first financed almost exclusively by the private sector.

The launch had been repeatedly postponed due to weather conditions, and Isar Aerospace had downplayed expectations.

“Every second we fly is good, because we collect data and experience. Thirty seconds would already be a great success,” said Daniel Metzler, the company’s co-founder and chief executive, ahead of the launch.

European orbital vehicle orbital vehicle crashes orbital rocket Spectrum rocket Isar Aerospace

Comments

200 characters

Rocket carrying European orbital vehicle crashes after launch

Forces to step up action against terrorists

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Custom values on stainless steel cutlery, aluminium utensils revised

Manicure, pedicure sets: New customs values announced

Anti-terror operation: KP CM condemns civilian casualties

Traders say economic stability not possible with ‘anti-business’ actions

KP govt declares Galiyat, Bashkar as ‘biosphere reserves’

Unemployment challenge increases in KP due to terrorism

Weekly Cotton Review: Prices stable amid low trading volumes

Read more stories