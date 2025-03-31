NA speaker greets nation on Eid

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended warmest felicitations to the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah on the joyous and sacred occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He remarked that this sacred festival is a manifestation of affection, tolerance, and selflessness. He added,“ Eid-ul-Fitr is a divine blessing granted by Allah Almighty following a month of fasting, prayers, and self-discipline, and should be celebrated with simplicity while embracing its true essence.“

The Speaker also emphasised that the true spirit of Eid lies in sharing happiness with the underprivileged and marginalised segments of society. He urged the nation to remember those who are deprived of basic necessities and to extend a helping hand to those in need. He further said, “By fostering the values of empathy and solidarity, society can strengthen the bonds of social harmony and mutual respect.”

He stated that while celebrating this joyous occasion, oppressed people of Palestine and Indian-occupied Kashmir, who continue to endure unimaginable atrocities should be remembered on this sacred occasion. He lamented that Israeli aggression in Gaza has led to the martyrdom of thousands of innocent Palestinians, while relentless bombings have destroyed homes of innocent Muslims in Palestine, leaving millions without access to food, water, and medical care. Similarly, the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir remain victims of brutal oppression under Indian occupation. He called upon the international community to take immediate and effective measures to alleviate the suffering of these oppressed populations.

The Speaker underscored that Eid-ul-Fitr serves as a reminder of the significance of unity and cohesion, particularly at a time when Pakistan is facing numerous challenges. He urged the nation to stand together to overcome these adversities and prayed that this blessed occasion brings peace, prosperity, and progress to every citizen of Pakistan.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, also extended heartfelt greetings to the nation and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people of Palestine and Kashmir. He expressed hope that Allah Almighty would soon grant them the blessing of freedom.

He prayed that Eid-ul-Fitr proves to be a harbinger of peace, prosperity, and development for Pakistan and the entire Muslim world.

