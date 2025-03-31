AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-31

Prices of important kitchen items remain high

Amjad Ali Shah Published 31 Mar, 2025 04:08am

PESHAWAR: Prices of important kitchen items including live chicken/meat, sugar, flour, dates, pulses, cooking oil/vegetable and others were remained high in the retail market.

Prices of Live chicken have touched a new peak ahead of Eid ul Fitre, which is being sold at Rs570/kg against the price of Rs493/kg, showing an increase of Rs77/kg in the open market, according to a weekly survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday. The price of farm eggs remained unchanged as it is being sold at Rs300 / dozen in the retail market.

Dates of different quality and variety had dropped.

Butchers have sharpened their knives and looted consumers by self-imposed rates ahead of the Eid.

Cow meat was available at Rs1200/kg against the fixed price by local administration at Rs800-900/kg while boneless meat is being sold at Rs1400/kg in the open market. Price of mutton beef touched at Rs2500/kg in the open market.

Prices of various varieties and brands of cooking oil/ghee remained stable in the open market. The price of sugar has further increased as available Rs170/kg against the price Rs165/kg.

Tomato prices further dropped as being sold Rs80/kg against the price of Rs100/kg in the previous week.

Onion is being sold at Rs150/kg against the price of Rs100/kg in the previous week while some vendors and dealers charge a self-imposed price in the retail market. Price of ginger and garlic remained unchanged as being available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively.

Green chilli was being sold at Rs120-150/kg. Peas was being sold at Rs150-180/kg against the price of Rs120/kg, capsicum at Rs150/kg, lady finger Rs200/ kg, and curry Rs70/ kg and Kachalu Rs150-200/ kg, turnip at Rs50/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs120-150/ kg, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/ kg, the survey said. Arvi was available at Rs100-120/kg, cabbage at Rs150/kg, red-coloured potatoes available at Rs70/kg while white-coloured potatoes are sold at Rs50/kg in the retail market.

Price of flour remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs1750-1800 and Rs1900/sac and brown-coloured flour sac at Rs1500-1600/sac in the open market. Wheat flour and other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained high in the retail market.

Prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500/ kg, the survey added.

The survey said good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320/kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Dal mash was available at Rs480/kg against the Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs360/kg against Rs320/kg, dhoti dal at Rs400/kg, dal Channa at Rs320/kg against Rs280/kg, white lobiya at Rs340/kg, red bean at Rs440/ kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs420/kg against Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs380/kg, small-size white Channa from Rs360/kg.

The prices of the fruits: Apple was available from Rs250-300 and Rs400-500/kg, banana at Rs200-250/dozen, pomegranate at Rs400-500/ kg, guava at Rs250-300/kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

sugar price Prices of essential kitchen items commodity prices chicken prices vegetables prices flour prices cooking oil prices pulses prices Eggs price retail markets BR survey Eid ul Fitr 2025

