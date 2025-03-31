This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “Resumption of war on Gaza” carried by the newspaper yesterday. It has pointed out, among other things, that “Together with the Zionist state the US seems to be ready to start a new war the consequences of which it may not be able to control.” That the newspaper has concluded its argument on a highly impressive note is a fact.

But before I say anything on the US approach to Israeli war on Gaza it will be imperative to tell the world the fact that about a dozen more Palestinians fell victim to the bullets and bombs of Israel on the first day of Eidul Fitr.

According to media reports, Israeli forces bombard Gaza as Palestinians marked holy festival, killing nine people, including five children.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed and thousands displaced since Israeli military operations resumed with air strikes on 18 March. In one of Israel’s war on Gaza’s darkest nights, its soldiers killed nearly 300 women and children.

It is increasingly clear that Israel is preparing to occupy Gaza where it will reinstate military rule before it fully controls its residents.

The Donald Trump administration has given a go-ahead to the Zionist state to resume its atrocities on Palestinians.

In one of its editorials, The Guardian newspaper has, for example, pointed out: “The renewed attack [by Israel] has been widely and rightly condemned in Europe and the Arab world.

But Israel, which was undeterred by Joe Biden’s feeble scoldings, is now dealing with a US president who told it to pause for a beat but is happy to give it the green light to resume and urge it to go further.

Donald Trump has repeatedly promoted the forced displacement of Palestinians—another war crime….“ Little does Trump appreciate the fact that while the Israeli war on Gaza goes on, the cause for a Palestinian state could not be lost sight of.

Jamshed Hunarmand, (Tehran)

