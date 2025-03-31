AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-03-31

‘Resumption of war on Gaza’

Published 31 Mar, 2025 04:08am

This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “Resumption of war on Gaza” carried by the newspaper yesterday. It has pointed out, among other things, that “Together with the Zionist state the US seems to be ready to start a new war the consequences of which it may not be able to control.” That the newspaper has concluded its argument on a highly impressive note is a fact.

But before I say anything on the US approach to Israeli war on Gaza it will be imperative to tell the world the fact that about a dozen more Palestinians fell victim to the bullets and bombs of Israel on the first day of Eidul Fitr.

According to media reports, Israeli forces bombard Gaza as Palestinians marked holy festival, killing nine people, including five children.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed and thousands displaced since Israeli military operations resumed with air strikes on 18 March. In one of Israel’s war on Gaza’s darkest nights, its soldiers killed nearly 300 women and children.

It is increasingly clear that Israel is preparing to occupy Gaza where it will reinstate military rule before it fully controls its residents.

The Donald Trump administration has given a go-ahead to the Zionist state to resume its atrocities on Palestinians.

In one of its editorials, The Guardian newspaper has, for example, pointed out: “The renewed attack [by Israel] has been widely and rightly condemned in Europe and the Arab world.

But Israel, which was undeterred by Joe Biden’s feeble scoldings, is now dealing with a US president who told it to pause for a beat but is happy to give it the green light to resume and urge it to go further.

Donald Trump has repeatedly promoted the forced displacement of Palestinians—another war crime….“ Little does Trump appreciate the fact that while the Israeli war on Gaza goes on, the cause for a Palestinian state could not be lost sight of.

Jamshed Hunarmand, (Tehran)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Israel US Gaza Palestinians Israel Gaza war Eid ul Fitr 2025

Comments

200 characters

‘Resumption of war on Gaza’

Forces to step up action against terrorists

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Custom values on stainless steel cutlery, aluminium utensils revised

Manicure, pedicure sets: New customs values announced

Anti-terror operation: KP CM condemns civilian casualties

Traders say economic stability not possible with ‘anti-business’ actions

KP govt declares Galiyat, Bashkar as ‘biosphere reserves’

Unemployment challenge increases in KP due to terrorism

Weekly Cotton Review: Prices stable amid low trading volumes

Read more stories