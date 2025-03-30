AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Winter package: KE records robust industrial response

Recorder Report Published 30 Mar, 2025 05:34am

KARACHI: The K-Electric has recorded a positive response to the Prime Minister’s initiative that offered lower electricity rates on incremental usage during December 2024 to February 2025.

Designed to incentivise higher power consumption during the off-peak season, the initiative proved particularly effective among industrial customers.

Within the KE’s network, incremental consumption among industries was higher in the range of 6-7 percent over the course of the package.

This growth reinforces KE’s commitment to powering Karachi’s industrial activity and supporting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s initiatives that are focused on increasing economic productivity.

Commenting on the package’s impact, Imran Rana, KE’s Head of Communications, stated: “The Prime Minister’s Bijli Sahulat Package incentivised the usage of over 100 million units of electricity cumulatively in Karachi, allowing customers to reap the benefit of higher consumption during the off season.

“The KE supports industries’ growth, recognising that economic stability is driven by a thriving industrial sector. This is a clear indication to the effectiveness of such targeted packages, and we encourage the continuation of initiatives that enable affordability while promoting energy efficiency.”

The development comes after the government introduced lower electricity rates for residential, commercial, general services, and industrial customers on incremental consumption during the three winter months (December to February). This initiative aimed to boost power usage amid high tariffs and economic challenges.

