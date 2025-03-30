Punjab govt releases environmental survey report

LAHORE: The Punjab government has released a public survey report highlighting citizens’ feedback on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s environmental, forestry, and wildlife conservation initiatives. Titled “echoes of the wild,” this survey is the first of its kind, incorporating the views of the people of Punjab on key environmental reforms.

According to the survey results, 59% of the respondents acknowledged and appreciated CM Maryam Nawaz’s eco-friendly initiatives, recognizing her focus on previously neglected areas. 65% of Punjab’s citizens rated the government’s efforts on forests and fisheries as “excellent.” 64% of respondents recognized the reforms implemented for the protection of wildlife and their natural habitats. 70% of the citizens expressed their willingness to voluntarily participate in the government’s environmental initiatives. Lal Suhanra National Park emerged as the most popular site, followed by Changa Manga and Chashma Barrage Wildlife areas. 53% of respondents praised the government’s measures to combat illegal hunting, wildlife trade, and animal protection efforts.

Deforestation, habitat destruction, climate change, and pollution were identified as the most significant threats to wildlife.

In response to public feedback, the Punjab government has decided to implement several key measures. Wildlife clubs will be established in schools and colleges across Punjab. Urban Wildlife Rescue Centers will be set up in every district headquarters. A reward system will be introduced for citizens who report illegal hunting activities.

The survey also highlighted overwhelming public support for initiatives such as the “Plant for Pakistan” campaign, land reclamation from illegal encroachments, legal reforms, and the overall conservation of wildlife.

This survey was conducted by Earth People Global, an international organization actively working for environmental, forestry, and wildlife conservation for the past 14 years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025