Mar 30, 2025
Pakistan

JI demands justice for victims of water tanker tragedy

Recorder Report Published 30 Mar, 2025 05:34am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami’s Central Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded justice for a couple and their unborn child, who lost their lives in the Malir water tanker tragedy.

During a visit to the grieving family on Saturday, he stated that while justice is ensured after accidents worldwide, Karachi remains deprived of it. He lamented that the tragic incident, which shook the entire nation, reflects the broader negligence towards Karachi’s citizens.

He criticized the slow pace of development projects in Karachi, pointing out that initiatives like the Green Line and Red Line take decades, unlike other provinces where projects are completed in months. He accused mafias of ruling the city, with tankers, trailers, and criminals operating freely due to a lack of government writ in Sindh.

Holding the so-called “fake Form 47 rulers” accountable, he alleged that both the Chief Minister and Governor’s Houses shelter these mafias. He urged Karachiites to rise against these injustices and announced a JI-led protest outside the IGP Office on April 5, calling for nationwide support.

