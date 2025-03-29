AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Pakistan

CDA Board approves developments, reform initiatives

Published 29 Mar, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board, under the chairmanship of Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has approved multiple developments and reform initiatives, including a third-party audit of all projects, major road rehabilitations, and a crackdown on the illegal use of official vehicles and residences.

The decisions, taken during the sixth board meeting held at CDA Headquarters, reaffirm the authority’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and urban development.

A major highlight of the meeting was the approval of a third-party audit for all CDA projects to ensure accountability and quality standards.

The board also sanctioned the rehabilitation of the IJ Principal Road North service road and the Kashmir Chowk-Faizabad stretch to improve connectivity and ease commuting. Additionally, the establishment of a Geographic Information System (GIS) Lab under the Geo-Spatial Technology Wing was approved to enhance urban planning.

To curb the misuse of government vehicles, a Central Pool will be created, ensuring allotments strictly follow legal requirements. Similarly, CDA employees occupying official residences beyond their entitlement will be reallocated housing as per their eligibility. Legal action will be taken against those found subletting government residences.

Further, advisory services from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will be sought for upgrading Capital Hospital, while marriage halls and marquees violating Building Control Regulations 2020 (Amended 2023) must clear dues within 15 days or face penalties and legal action.

The board also approved the Integrated Civic and Digital Services Project, which will digitise 18 citizen-centric services for online accessibility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CDA

