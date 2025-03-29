Identification parade of 88 PTI workers: ATC approves police plea to fix hearing after Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday approved police plea seeking to fix a hearing regarding the identification parade of 88 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers after Eid-ul-Fitr in cases registered against them in different police stations.

The ATC judge, Abual Muhammad Hasnat Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, adjourned the hearing regarding the identification parade of PTI workers till May 5 in cases registered against them in Kohsar and Tranol police stations, who were earlier sent to Adiala jail for the identification parade.

During the hearing, police informed the court that the identification parade of the accused had been completed, but they had not received the report regarding the matter; therefore, adjourned the hearing of the case.

Police will present the report regarding the identification parade during the next hearing.

The defence counsel, Zahid Shabir Dar, while objecting to the police request, said the police are using delaying tactics.

“We have already filed an application in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in this regard,” he said.

To this, the judge said that if the IHC issued any order, then all this would become useless.

The court approved the police request seeking to fix the case for hearing after Eid and adjourned the hearing till April 5.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025