Ex-foreign secretary Najmuddin A Sheikh passes away

Recorder Report Published 29 Mar, 2025 02:58am

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has announced the passing of Najmuddin A Sheikh, a distinguished diplomat and former foreign secretary of Pakistan (1994–1997). He returned to his Creator this morning in Karachi, at the age of 85, said Foreign Office (FO) in a statement on Friday.

An alumnus of the University of Sindh and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, Sheikh dedicated nearly four decades of his life to serving Pakistan with exceptional commitment and distinction. His illustrious career included ambassadorial postings in Germany, Canada, the United States, and Iran, where he skilfully advanced Pakistan’s diplomatic interests. As foreign secretary, he brought visionary leadership to the role, shaping foreign policy with strategic foresight and mentoring generations of diplomats who followed in his footsteps.

Renowned for his diplomatic acumen, Sheikh was a steadfast advocate for international cooperation, regional stability, and human rights. His contributions earned him widespread respect at home and abroad, with colleagues and counterparts alike admiring his integrity, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to Pakistan.

Beyond his diplomatic service, he served on the Board of Governors of the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad, and was a founding member of the Sindh Council of Foreign Relations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those who had the honour of knowing and working alongside him. His legacy of service and statesmanship will endure as an inspiration for future generations.

