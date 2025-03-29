AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-29

Japan’s Nikkei ends at 2-week low

Reuters Published 29 Mar, 2025 02:58am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei average ended at a two-week low on Friday in a broad selloff, with automakers leading the losses, as concerns over the potential impact of US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs weighed.

The Nikkei lost 680 points, or 1.8%, to close at 37,120.33, its lowest close since March 14.

A majority of stocks going ex-dividend resulted in a loss of around 300 points, strategists said.

The broader Topix slipped 2.07% to 2,757.25.

“Uncertainties about the impact of the US tariff plans weighed on sentiment,” said Naoki Fujiwara, senior fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management.

Automakers Toyota Motor slumped 4.53%, while Honda Motor dropped 4.88%. Almost three trillion yen ($20 billion) has been wiped from the market value of Japan’s top three carmakers - Toyota, Honda and Nissan - in three trading sessions through Friday.

Earlier this week, Trump declared his plan to implement a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks, effective from April 3, while the duty on auto parts begins on May 3.

Investors also braced for a wave of reciprocal tariffs that Trump plans to unveil on Wednesday, although he has hinted there may be room for flexibility.

All of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes fell, with the brokerage sector falling 4.52% to be the worst performer. The transport index lost 4%.

“Even value shares, which had been supporting local equities, fell today because investors had secured dividend payouts by Thursday,” said Fujiwara.

Thursday was the last day for investors to secure rights to dividend payouts for companies with a fiscal year ending in March. Investors scooped up value shares, which pay higher dividends than growth stocks.

Banking shares declined, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group slipping 3.21%, 3.96% and 3.24%, respectively.

Nikkei Nikkei index

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei ends at 2-week low

Govt plans to lower power costs to boost manufacturing: Aurangzeb

Number of retail payments in single quarter crosses 2bn mark

Sugar prices: Dar asks PSMA to ensure ‘full compliance’ with deal

Anti-national narratives on media: Govt decide to launch aggressive response

Discos & KE: Consumers may get up to Rs4/unit relief in Apr bills

Chinese market: Govt to launch domestic green Sukuks, Panda Bond

Retrospective application from Jan 1: Agri tax will be levied from July 1

Fatemi urges US to view Pakistan sans any foreign or regional lens

Afghan Citizen Card holders: Preparations for repatriation completed

Duty-free import of ‘Land Cruiser’ vehicles by FC KP: MoI may scrap proposal after IMF curbs

Read more stories