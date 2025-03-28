PM’s package: KE consumers get over Rs2.2bn relief

KARACHI: K-Electric consumers have benefited approximately over Rs. 2.2 billion in terms of financial relief on their utility bills under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s three-month electricity relief package.

K-Electric has recorded a positive response to the Prime Minister’s Winter Demand Initiative, that offered lower electricity rates on incremental usage during December 2024 to February 2025.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in November last year unveiled a three-month Electricity Relief Package in November 2024. The “Bijli Sahulat” winter relief package aimed to reduce electricity costs for domestic, commercial, and industrial users in Pakistan. This scheme offered a flat rate of Rs26.07 per unit for consumption exceeding benchmark consumption as against Rs 53 per unit for the industrial sector.

Designed to incentivize higher power consumption during the off-peak season, the initiative proved particularly effective among industrial customers. Within KE’s network, incremental consumption among industries was higher in the range of 6-7 percent over the course of the package.

Package aimed to boost industrial and economic activity during the low-demand winter season. Industrial consumers utilized savings up to 25 percent, while households and commercial users were also to benefit from tiered discounts on higher usage.

According to available data, overall incremental consumption crosses 100 million units during the three months (Dec 2024 to Feb 2025). Industrial sector was the major beneficiary of the PM’s Winter Package in K-Electric’s Serviced Territory. Commercial Sector ranked second and residential sector is the 3rdhighest customer segment.

Total 104.88 million additional units were consumed during the winter package tenure at a special tariff of Rs 26.07 per unit. Industrial sector recorded the largest utilizer of ToD pricing mechanism, with total electricity usage recorded at 62.79 million kWh, commercial 22.36 million units, and residential 19.62 million units.

As per estimates, industrial sector availed approximately Rs 1.7 billion worth relief as they paid Rs 1.64 billion against the incremental consumption of 62.90 million units, while as per regular tariff it estimated Rs 3.333 billion.

Accordingly, commercial and residential consumers have also availed financial relief against use of 22.36 million units, and 19.62 million units respectively.

Commenting on the package’s impact, Imran Rana, KE’s Head of Communications said this growth reinforces KE’s commitment to powering Karachi’s industrial activity and supporting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s initiatives that are focused on increasing economic productivity.

He said that The Prime Minister’s Bijli Sahulat Package incentivized the usage of over 100 million units of electricity cumulatively in Karachi, allowing customers to reap the benefit of higher consumption during the off season.

“KE supports industries’ growth, recognizing that economic stability is driven by a thriving industrial sector. This is a clear indication to the effectiveness of such targeted packages, and we encourage the continuation of initiatives that enable affordability while promoting energy efficiency”, he added.

He said the development comes after the government introduced lower electricity rates for residential, commercial, general services, and industrial customers on incremental consumption during the three winter months (December to February). This initiative aimed to boost power usage amid high tariffs and economic challenges.

