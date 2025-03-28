Wall St struggles for direction as Trump’s auto tariffs sap sentiment

NEW YORK: Wall Street seesawed between marginal gains and losses on Thursday, as investors grappled with President Donald Trump’s latest trade gambit that sent auto stocks into a tailspin, all while digesting a myriad of economic data.

In a late-night announcement on Wednesday, Trump unveiled his plan to implement 25% tariffs on imported cars and light trucks effective next week, while those on auto parts are expected to begin from May 3.

Trump’s mercurial trade policies have injected a dose of uncertainty into markets, as investors fret over potential disruptions to supply chains, hampered investment, and the specter of inflationary pressures threatening global economic growth.

“We believe that he’s using (auto tariffs) as a trade negotiation. The markets are jittery because nobody really knows what’s going to happen and what will come out in future,” said Nicolas Lin, chairman and interim CEO of Aether Holdings.

Automakers faced significant pressure, with General Motors plummeting 7.7% and Ford declining 3%. Car-parts manufacturers such as Aptiv and BorgWarner each experienced a 5.5% drop.

Tesla defied the trend, rising 4.6%, bolstering the consumer discretionary sector. Analysts highlighted that the electric vehicle maker might remain unscathed by the auto tariffs.

Other EV stocks Rivian and Lucid rose 6.1% and 1.7%, respectively.

Trump has also pledged to impose reciprocal tariffs on trade partners in early April, though he has intimated that these policies might be subject to flexibility.

Investors fled to safe-haven assets, driving gold to record levels. Bullion miners such as Newmont and Barrick Gold rose about 1.5% each.

At 11:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 138.42 points, or 0.33%, to 42,316.37, the S&P 500 lost 7.53 points, or 0.13%, to 5,704.67 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 22.41 points, or 0.13%, to 17,876.61. 32.

A final estimate showed gross domestic product (GDP) increased by a more than expected 2.4%, while weekly jobless claims were broadly in line with estimates.

The highlight of the week’s economic indicators is the personal consumption expenditures price index — the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge — scheduled for release on Friday.

Investors have trimmed their exposure to US equities, dragging both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq down by 10% from their record peaks earlier in the month, thus entering technical correction territory.

Both indices are on course to conclude the first quarter of 2025 in negative territory, with the benchmark index poised for its first quarterly decline in six quarters, while the tech-centric index braces for its largest quarterly drop in nearly two years.

Fed policymakers including Susan Collins and Thomas Barkin are anticipated to share their economic insights later on Thursday.

Among other stocks, Advanced Micro Devices lost 3.5% after Jefferies downgraded the chip stock to “hold” from “buy”, sending the broader chip index down 2.3%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.37-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.19-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.