Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 150,232 tonnes of cargo comprising 108,075 tonnes of import cargo and 42,157 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 108,075 comprised of 41,545 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 31,787 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 34,157 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 42,157 comprised of 21,172 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,306 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,100 tonnes of Clinkers, 1,279 tonnes of Rice & 12,300 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 07 ships namely, Grampus Ace, Jin Wan, Xin Fu Zhou, Oocl Atlanta, Ital Universo, MT Shalamar & Sinar Sorong berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Capandreas, Al Soor Ii, Al Maboobah& Zhong Chang Hong Sheng sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of Ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Marathopolis and Al-Marrouna left the port on Thursday morning, while three more ships, Lotus-A, DS Rosa and MSC Positano are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 201,416 tonnes, comprising 140,325 tonnes imports cargo and 61,091 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,623 Containers (3,404 TEUs Imports &2,219 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Dee4 Kastania and Komodo Park carrying Palm oil and Chemical are expected to take berths at LCT and EVTL are respectively on today Thursday 27th March, while two more container ships, X-Press Anglesey and Mundra Express are due to Expected arrive at outer anchorage on Friday 28th March, 2025.

