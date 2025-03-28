AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Markets Print 2025-03-28

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2025 05:35am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 150,232 tonnes of cargo comprising 108,075 tonnes of import cargo and 42,157 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 108,075 comprised of 41,545 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 31,787 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 34,157 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 42,157 comprised of 21,172 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,306 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,100 tonnes of Clinkers, 1,279 tonnes of Rice & 12,300 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 07 ships namely, Grampus Ace, Jin Wan, Xin Fu Zhou, Oocl Atlanta, Ital Universo, MT Shalamar & Sinar Sorong berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Capandreas, Al Soor Ii, Al Maboobah& Zhong Chang Hong Sheng sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of Ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Marathopolis and Al-Marrouna left the port on Thursday morning, while three more ships, Lotus-A, DS Rosa and MSC Positano are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 201,416 tonnes, comprising 140,325 tonnes imports cargo and 61,091 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,623 Containers (3,404 TEUs Imports &2,219 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Dee4 Kastania and Komodo Park carrying Palm oil and Chemical are expected to take berths at LCT and EVTL are respectively on today Thursday 27th March, while two more container ships, X-Press Anglesey and Mundra Express are due to Expected arrive at outer anchorage on Friday 28th March, 2025.

