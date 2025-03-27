AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
BOP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
FCCL 46.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.63%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.04%)
HUBC 143.96 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.54%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 59.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.8%)
OGDC 232.75 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (3.82%)
PACE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PAEL 47.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PPL 193.30 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (4.22%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
PTC 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.49%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 65.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,609 Increased By 173.5 (1.4%)
BR30 39,262 Increased By 678.1 (1.76%)
KSE100 117,772 Increased By 1139.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 36,296 Increased By 474.7 (1.33%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-27

PTI leaders summoned by JIT: IHC issues notices to federation, others

Terence J Sigamony Published 27 Mar, 2025 05:23am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices to the federation and other respondents in a petition, wherein, summoning of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to investigate the party’s alleged social media campaign against the state institutions was challenged.

A single bench of Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas, on Wednesday, issued the directions after hearing the petition filed by PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram through Barrister Muhammad Umer Riaz challenging the JIT and other proceedings of PECA against him.

Through this writ petition, the petitioner challenged the impugned notification dated 26.07.2024 as illegal, unlawful, and in violation of Section 30 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (Act of 2016), and Schedule VII of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Investigation Rules, 2018 (Rules 2018).

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner contended that the impugned notification is illegal and unlawful, whereas, the subject JIT was constituted under Section 30 of the Act of 2016 and Schedule VII the Rules, 2018. Section 30 of the Act of 2016 provides certain conditions for the formation of the JIT to investigate the offence under the Act of 2016.

He contended that this offence is neither defined nor covered under the notification dated 26.07.2024. He also stated that, as per the impugned notification, the Inspector General of Police of ICT, Islamabad, has been heading the JIT, which is a complete violation of the provisions of Section 2 of PECA 2016.

He continued that Rule 16 is very clear that a time-frame for the offence ought to be mentioned in the notification, whereas, in this notification, no such thing is mentioned.

He argued that, since the Agency has already been established, there was no need to formulate a JIT, which is in violation of Section 29 of the PECA Act 2016.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench issued notices to the respondents and deferred the hearing till April 18 with the direction to file their reply/parawise comments within fortnight.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s lawyer requested the court to prevent harassment if the notification is not suspended. The court directed Sheikh Waqas Akram and others to appear before the JIT, stating that since they had challenged the warrants, they should present themselves and submit their response.

The JIT is investigating 16 individuals, including senior PTI leaders, for their alleged involvement in negative propaganda on social media.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IHC PTI

Comments

200 characters

PTI leaders summoned by JIT: IHC issues notices to federation, others

1HFY25 direct tax collection rises 29.4pc YoY

Q2 GDP grows 1.73pc

Urea sector: Body decides to extend gas supply for three months

Revised IPP deals: PD anticipates Rs3.5trn savings over 3-20 years

Hydel reduction forecast: Nepra seeks generation plan from PD

Cabinet halts additional tax on solar power users

Budget FY26: FBR examining proposals of CMOs

Professionals: SECP launches mandatory certification requirements

PCA South uncovers Rs215m tax revenue fraud

SHC verdict on co-location services: SC issues notices on SRB pleas

Read more stories