PTI leaders summoned by JIT: IHC issues notices to federation, others

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices to the federation and other respondents in a petition, wherein, summoning of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to investigate the party’s alleged social media campaign against the state institutions was challenged.

A single bench of Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas, on Wednesday, issued the directions after hearing the petition filed by PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram through Barrister Muhammad Umer Riaz challenging the JIT and other proceedings of PECA against him.

Through this writ petition, the petitioner challenged the impugned notification dated 26.07.2024 as illegal, unlawful, and in violation of Section 30 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (Act of 2016), and Schedule VII of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Investigation Rules, 2018 (Rules 2018).

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner contended that the impugned notification is illegal and unlawful, whereas, the subject JIT was constituted under Section 30 of the Act of 2016 and Schedule VII the Rules, 2018. Section 30 of the Act of 2016 provides certain conditions for the formation of the JIT to investigate the offence under the Act of 2016.

He contended that this offence is neither defined nor covered under the notification dated 26.07.2024. He also stated that, as per the impugned notification, the Inspector General of Police of ICT, Islamabad, has been heading the JIT, which is a complete violation of the provisions of Section 2 of PECA 2016.

He continued that Rule 16 is very clear that a time-frame for the offence ought to be mentioned in the notification, whereas, in this notification, no such thing is mentioned.

He argued that, since the Agency has already been established, there was no need to formulate a JIT, which is in violation of Section 29 of the PECA Act 2016.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench issued notices to the respondents and deferred the hearing till April 18 with the direction to file their reply/parawise comments within fortnight.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s lawyer requested the court to prevent harassment if the notification is not suspended. The court directed Sheikh Waqas Akram and others to appear before the JIT, stating that since they had challenged the warrants, they should present themselves and submit their response.

The JIT is investigating 16 individuals, including senior PTI leaders, for their alleged involvement in negative propaganda on social media.

