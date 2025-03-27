JI demands policy change to resolve issues facing KP, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Wednesday, expressing serious concerns over the law and order situation in the country especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan has called for a policy change to resolve the problems.

Addressing a press conference along with JI KPK leadership, he said that his party has decided to organise a ‘peace march’ in Peshawar, the provincial capital of KPK, on April 20. He said that law and order situation gradually started deteriorating following 9/11 and Pervez Musharraf’s decision to allow America to use Pakistani soil against Afghanistan. He said that before the year 2000, Pakistan never witnessed suicide bombing, adding that the government of Pakistan should prefer talks with Afghan government to effectively tackle the situation.

He said that the US and India were involved in creating law and order situation in the country and the government needs to take all possible measures in foiling the evil designs of anti-Pakistan elements. He also stressed the need to peacefully settle the Balochistan problems with empowering the people, adding that his party will hold public gatherings in Balochistan too after Eid.

Rehman alleged the United States is trying to create conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, warning that such a scenario would only benefit external enemies. He urged Islamabad and Kabul to engage in meaningful dialogue for peace and ensure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorism in Pakistan.

He also warned the government of fulfilling the pledges made with JI last year in connection with reducing power tariff; otherwise, JI with farmers, labourers, students, and the general public will start a fresh drive against the government for their rights particularly for a reduction in electricity prices and resistance against Independent Power Producers (IPPs). He asserted that the government would be compelled to surrender to public pressure.

He criticised the existing electoral system, stating that governments should be formed based on Form 45, not Form 47.

JI Emir criticised mainstream political parties for ignoring public issues such as education, women’s rights, and the growing drug problem in educational institutions. He lamented the deteriorating law and order situation in the country, particularly in the merged tribal districts, where he said terrorists roam freely while the government merely talks about military operations without addressing the root causes of terrorism.

Expressing concern over alleged enforced disappearances in Balochistan, he claimed that thousands of people are missing, and if institutions themselves do not uphold the Constitution and avoid political interference, how can they expect ordinary citizens to abide by the law?

The JI leader also criticised the lawlessness in Sindh, describing it as a “dacoit rule” and said that life in Karachi has been made unbearable. He said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) failed to regulate the operations of water tankers and dumpers in Karachi, leading to frequent accidents and loss of lives.

Condemning renewed Israeli aggression against Palestine especially in Gaza, he said that in reality the US was killing the innocent people in Gaza as Israel was using American supplied weapons. He also slammed the ruling elite of the Muslim world for keeping a mum over the Gaza genocide. He called on Pakistan and other Muslim countries to take concrete action in support of Gaza.

