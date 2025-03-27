UAF VC for empowering youth with modern knowledge & skills

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali on Tuesday called for equipping the youth with power of modern knowledge and skills that can bring the revolutionary changes to the society, alleviate poverty and make it a better place to live.

Talking to faculty members at oath-taking ceremony of Academic Staff Association and a reception hosted by the Staff Club and Academic Staff Association, he emphasized the collective efforts to enhance the quality of education, keeping the needs of the modern era in view. He said that knowledge economies were proving their mettle. He added that every single student who seeks admission should be accommodated to continue the journey of the knowledge. He highlighted the need to increase student enrolment to maximize the utilization of the university’s infrastructure. He said we will have to work together and make collective efforts to create opportunities for students and ensure that facilities are used to their full potential.

He stressed the significance of training for academic faculty to enhance and polish their capabilities. He said that by focusing on comprehensive faculty development, we can enhance the teaching standards and contribute to the success of our institution. The university administration should be committed to foster teamwork and collaboration to achieve academic excellence and institutional growth.

On the occasion, Dr Zahid Abbas took the charge of President ASA, Dr Ashar Mehfooz as General Secretary, Vice President Main campus Muhammad Arif, Vice President TTS Campus Dr Umar Farooq, Vice President, Vice President, Okara Depalpur Dr Adnan Mukhtar, Vice President Burewala Dr Ashir Masroor, Joint Secretary Dr Naima Nawaz others as members of ASA cabinet. Dr Amer Jamil, Dr Muhammad Riaz Virk, Dr Khalid Bashir and others notables also spoke on the occasion.

