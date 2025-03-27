AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-27

ICAP establishes ‘Auditing Standards & Ethics Board’

Press Release Published 27 Mar, 2025 05:23am

KARACHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) is always committed to serving the public interest and has undertaken numerous initiatives to promote international best practices. One of its latest step is the establishment of the ‘Auditing Standards & Ethics Board’ (ASEB).

The Board is dedicated to setting high-quality auditing, assurance, and ethics standards and guidance in Pakistan. By actively engaging with national stakeholders and international standard-setting bodies, the Board aims to enhance audit quality, promote ethical conduct, and strengthen public confidence in the auditing profession in Pakistan. This commitment aligns with global best practices and ensures that our standards are those set by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB) and the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA).

The ASEB comprises representatives from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, the State Bank of Pakistan, the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the Auditor General of Pakistan, ICAP Quality Assurance Board along with practicing members of ICAP and professionals from the industry. This diverse composition ensures greater transparency and inclusive stakeholder participation in the standard-setting process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ICAP ASEB

