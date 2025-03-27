AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
BOP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
FCCL 46.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.63%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.04%)
HUBC 143.96 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.54%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 59.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.8%)
OGDC 232.75 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (3.82%)
PACE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PAEL 47.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PPL 193.30 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (4.22%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
PTC 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.49%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 65.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,609 Increased By 173.5 (1.4%)
BR30 39,262 Increased By 678.1 (1.76%)
KSE100 117,772 Increased By 1139.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 36,296 Increased By 474.7 (1.33%)
Nikkei rises as investors weigh possible flexibility on tariffs

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 05:23am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday as investors held on to hopes that US President Donald Trump may approach tariffs with more flexibility than previously anticipated while announcing more reciprocal levies next week.

The Nikkei closed up 0.7% at 38,027.29, marking a second consecutive day of gains. It earlier rose a little more than 1% to touch a one-month intraday high of 38,220.69.

The broader Topix gained 0.6% to finish at 2,812.89.

Market players were leaning into a more optimistic view after Trump said on Monday automobile tariffs were coming soon but indicated that not all of his threatened levies would be imposed next week and that some countries may get breaks.

All three of Wall Street’s main stock indexes ended higher on Tuesday, albeit by small amounts, in a boost to investor sentiment.

The direction of equities depends on US tariff policies, but Rakuten Securities’ chief strategist Masayuki Kubota said he expects the Trump administration to take a more measured approach to avoid a recession in the US and global economy.

“There may be some shock in the market when various announcements are made in April, but I think that this will present a good buying opportunity,” he said.

Semiconductor-related shares extended gains in afternoon trade to support the overall Nikkei, with chip-making equipment major Tokyo Electron rising 1.6% and AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group gaining 1.4%.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest ticked up 0.6%.

The yen was somewhat softer at 150.57 per US dollar , helping to lift Japanese automakers and other exporter shares. Toyota Motor reversed losses to end up 0.2% and Honda Motor narrowed losses, down 0.7%.

Nintendo surged 5.3% to become one of the top percentage gainers on the Nikkei, while entertainment conglomerate Sony Group added 2.3%.

Among other major shares, Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing jumped 1.5%.

