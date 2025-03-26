AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-26

KP to develop 10-year strategy for varsities

Recorder Report Published March 26, 2025 Updated March 26, 2025 06:44am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has decided to develop a 10-year strategy (2025-35) aimed at transforming the province’s public sector universities.

As the newly appointed Chancellor of Public Universities, the chief minister is spearheading an initiative to modernise higher education institutions academically, administratively, and in research. This comprehensive strategy will also provide a roadmap for universities to overcome financial crises and move towards self-sufficiency.

The Chief Minister Secretariat has issued a letter to Higher Education Department to draft a detailed policy document within 21 days, which will then be presented to the provincial cabinet for approval. The document is expected to include clear, actionable objectives, defined timelines, and an effective monitoring mechanism.

The directive emphasises the need for legal, administrative, and financial reforms to ensure smooth implementation. Key focus areas will include faculty development, financial management, research excellence, governance structures, and student outcomes. Additionally, the strategy will incorporate recommendations from previous committees formed to improve university operations.

To strengthen financial sustainability, the plan will outline revenue generation strategies, cost-cutting measures, and effective asset utilization. Research initiatives will also be enhanced through high-impact publications, industry-funded research projects, and the establishment of Centers of Excellence in priority fields.

The government is keen on improving graduate employability, with concrete proposals to enhance job market integration. Faculty development efforts will include regular training programs and partnerships with international universities.

As part of the digital transformation agenda, universities will be encouraged to adopt AI-driven management systems and hybrid online learning platforms.

To bolster governance and accountability, the plan will introduce Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for vice-chancellors, a monthly review framework, and a University Governance Scorecard. This ambitious strategy aims to bring long-term structural improvements to KP’s higher education sector; ensuring universities are well-equipped to meet modern academic and financial challenges.

