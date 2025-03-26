Immediate release of CDA employees from FIA custody demanded

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Officers Association on Tuesday strongly condemned the registration of illegal cases against the authority’s employees and demanded the immediate release of those currently in the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

In a meeting chaired by General Secretary Neemat Ullah Masood, the association’s executive body expressed grave concerns over the illegal FIRs filed against CDA officers and employees. They described these actions as harmful to the institution’s reputation, its operational performance, and the morale of its staff. The association warned that if their demands were not met, they would announce further steps in their next meeting.

The meeting emphasised that CDA is an autonomous organisation with its own set of rules, regulations, and accountability systems. The association stated that subjecting employees to the scrutiny of external agencies was both unjust and undermined CDA’s internal accountability process.

Masood noted that the CDA already has a well-established security directorate, making the involvement of other agencies unnecessary. He warned that such actions were creating insecurity and unrest within the organisation, which could negatively impact employee performance.

The meeting passed a unanimous resolution, calling for full support from the CDA chairman for the employees, who work tirelessly to improve and develop Islamabad. The resolution also demanded that future inquiries be carried out according to CDA’s internal processes, and any unnecessary external interference be stopped.

The participants of the meeting demanded the immediate release of all CDA employees currently in FIA custody or involved in unjust cases, urging an end to what they deemed as unfair practices.

