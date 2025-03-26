AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
BOP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.04%)
FFL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.54%)
HUBC 141.78 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
MLCF 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
OGDC 224.19 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.76%)
PACE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PAEL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 185.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PRL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.62%)
SEARL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
SYM 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-5.78%)
WAVESAPP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,435 Increased By 81.3 (0.66%)
BR30 38,584 Increased By 460.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 116,633 Increased By 193.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,822 Increased By 118.6 (0.33%)
Mar 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-26

Immediate release of CDA employees from FIA custody demanded

Recorder Report Published March 26, 2025 Updated March 26, 2025 06:52am

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Officers Association on Tuesday strongly condemned the registration of illegal cases against the authority’s employees and demanded the immediate release of those currently in the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

In a meeting chaired by General Secretary Neemat Ullah Masood, the association’s executive body expressed grave concerns over the illegal FIRs filed against CDA officers and employees. They described these actions as harmful to the institution’s reputation, its operational performance, and the morale of its staff. The association warned that if their demands were not met, they would announce further steps in their next meeting.

The meeting emphasised that CDA is an autonomous organisation with its own set of rules, regulations, and accountability systems. The association stated that subjecting employees to the scrutiny of external agencies was both unjust and undermined CDA’s internal accountability process.

Masood noted that the CDA already has a well-established security directorate, making the involvement of other agencies unnecessary. He warned that such actions were creating insecurity and unrest within the organisation, which could negatively impact employee performance.

The meeting passed a unanimous resolution, calling for full support from the CDA chairman for the employees, who work tirelessly to improve and develop Islamabad. The resolution also demanded that future inquiries be carried out according to CDA’s internal processes, and any unnecessary external interference be stopped.

The participants of the meeting demanded the immediate release of all CDA employees currently in FIA custody or involved in unjust cases, urging an end to what they deemed as unfair practices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FIA CDA CDA employees

Comments

200 characters

Immediate release of CDA employees from FIA custody demanded

Ecnec approves 13 key projects worth Rs1.275trn

Finance Division outlook: YoY LSM slump shows underlying weaknesses

Metal sector in EFS: NA body for holding Mar 7 SRO in abeyance

Discos sell-off: FAs speak of private sector participation

CCoP clears PIACL divestment with management stake

First-ever ‘EU-Pak Business Forum’ to be held on May 14th

Passports not valid for travel: No Israel visit possible under rules: FO

Disputes with importers: FBR establishes ‘Classification Centre’

Sugar situation report: PAC summons secretaries over non-submission

PECA Act 2016: Taxpayers’ data declared as ‘Critical Infrastructure’

Read more stories