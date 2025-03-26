LHC fixes hearing of PTI’s plea for April 4

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed the hearing of a contempt petition on April 04 filed by PTI against the deputy commissioner for denying it permission to hold a public gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed the hearing of a contempt petition on April 04 filed by PTI against the deputy commissioner for denying it permission to hold a public gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Mar 25
|
280.52
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Mar 25
|
280.27
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Mar 25
|
150.54
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Mar 25
|
0.88
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Mar 25
|
1.29
|
Euro to USD / Mar 25
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Mar 24
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Mar 24
|
5,767.57
|
Nasdaq / Mar 24
|
18,188.59
|
Dow Jones / Mar 24
|
42,583.32
|
India Sensex / Mar 25
|
78,073.97
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Mar 25
|
37,780.54
|
Hang Seng / Mar 25
|
23,413.58
|
FTSE 100 / Mar 25
|
8,684.09
|
Germany DAX 30 / Mar 25
|
22,926.46
|
France CAC40 / Mar 25
|
8,073.56
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Mar 24
|
17,085
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Mar 25
|
69.03
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Mar 25
|
272,462
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Mar 25
|
3,017.31
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Mar 25
|
65.64
|
Petrol/Litre / Mar 26
|
255.63
|
Diesel/Litre / Mar 26
|
258.64
|Stock
|Price
|
Mughal Iron & Steel Indus.(R) / Mar 25
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited (R)(MUGHALR2)
|
2.01
▲ 1 (99.01%)
|
Ruby Textile / Mar 25
Ruby Textile Mills Limited(RUBY)
|
7.01
▲ 1 (16.64%)
|
Sec. Inv. Bank / Mar 25
Security Investment Bank Limited(SIBL)
|
8.99
▲ 1 (12.52%)
|
Samba Bank / Mar 25
Samba Bank Limited(SBL)
|
9
▲ 0.82 (10.02%)
|
Leiner Pak Gelat / Mar 25
Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited(LPGL)
|
100.73
▲ 9.16 (10%)
|
Adamjee Life Assur. / Mar 25
Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited(ALIFE)
|
25.73
▲ 2.34 (10%)
|
United Dist. / Mar 25
United Distributors Pakistan Limited(UDPL)
|
67.29
▲ 6.12 (10%)
|
Crescent Fib. / Mar 25
Crescent Fibres Limited(CFL)
|
45.70
▲ 4.14 (9.96%)
|
Popular Islamic / Mar 25
Popular Islamic Modaraba(PIM)
|
13.19
▲ 1.19 (9.92%)
|
Hussain Industries / Mar 25
Husein Industries Limited(HUSI)
|
27.30
▲ 2.43 (9.77%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Parmount Sp. / Mar 25
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
3.51
▼ -0.48 (-12.03%)
|
Shahtaj Sugar / Mar 25
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited(SHJS)
|
117
▼ -13 (-10%)
|
Diamond Ind. / Mar 25
Diamond Industries Limited(DIIL)
|
27.68
▼ -3.07 (-9.98%)
|
Zephyr Textile / Mar 25
Zephyr Textiles Limited(ZTL)
|
9.50
▼ -1 (-9.52%)
|
TPL Life Insur. / Mar 25
TPL Life Insurance Limited(TPLL)
|
55.02
▼ -5.74 (-9.45%)
|
Shahtaj Textile / Mar 25
Shahtaj Textile Limited(STJT)
|
65.05
▼ -6.54 (-9.14%)
|
Sindh Abadgar / Mar 25
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited(SASML)
|
55
▼ -5.43 (-8.99%)
|
Elahi Cot. / Mar 25
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited(ELCM)
|
138
▼ -13.03 (-8.63%)
|
Tri-Star Power / Mar 25
Tri-Star Power Limited(TSPL)
|
7.24
▼ -0.66 (-8.35%)
|
Shield Corp. / Mar 25
Shield Corporation Limited(SCL)
|
253.90
▼ -22.98 (-8.3%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Pak Elektron / Mar 25
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
28,623,330
▲ 0.63
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Mar 25
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
22,742,574
▼ -3.59
|
Cnergyico PK / Mar 25
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
19,218,186
▲ 0.01
|
Sui South Gas / Mar 25
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
14,168,002
▲ 0.18
|
WorldCall Telecom / Mar 25
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
11,877,825
▼ -0.05
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Mar 25
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
11,187,536
▲ 0.08
|
Pak Refinery / Mar 25
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
10,362,407
▼ -0.12
|
B.O.Punjab / Mar 25
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
10,164,053
▼ -0.21
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Mar 25
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
10,144,462
▲ 0
|
Treet Corp / Mar 25
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
8,893,519
▼ -0.53
Comments