CM suspends Jinnah Hospital’s MS, principal over complaints

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday visited Jinnah Hospital and directed to suspend MS for committing mismanagement.

She also directed the Principal of Jinnah Hospital to resign from his post. Heaps of complaints piled up after CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a sudden visit to Jinnah Hospital. She also inspected the medicine store.

The chief minister expressed her severe indignation over the complaints of patients for being deprived of medicines despite their availability in the medicine store. The Chief Minister also visited the Jinnah Hospital Emergency Ward.

The CM conversed with the patients and their attendants in the emergency ward. She checked medical prescriptions of the patients and medicines being given to them. An elderly patient profoundly prayed for the well-being of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The CM hugged the female patient and consoled her. She inquired from the patients about the availability of medicines and other facilities including medical tests. The patients in the Jinnah Hospital also complained about not getting medicines in the emergency ward and other issues.

The chief minister also reviewed cleanliness arrangements in the hospital and oversaw other affairs. She expressed displeasure over non-availability of medicines in the emergency ward.

