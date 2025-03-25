AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
Editorials Print 2025-03-25

A looming healthcare catastrophe

Published March 25, 2025 Updated March 25, 2025 05:56am

EDITORIAL: Pakistan’s healthcare system is now clearly staring down a crisis that could spiral out of control if immediate action is not taken. The chronic shortage of medical devices, from diagnostic tools to life-saving equipment, has become a very real and urgent threat and the consequences could be very serious.

The warning has come from industry leaders who have been sounding the alarm for months, yet bureaucratic inefficiencies and import restrictions continue to choke the supply of essential medical products.

The government cannot afford to delay any longer. Every passing day without intervention pushes Pakistan closer to a full-scale healthcare emergency.

At the heart of the crisis lies a failing regulatory framework. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), the body responsible for approving and facilitating the import of medical devices, is moving at a glacial pace. The result? Delays of months, even years, in the availability of critical medical equipment.

Pakistan’s hospitals, already under immense strain, are now struggling to maintain supplies of the most basic diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Cardiac stents, dialysis machines, surgical implants – these are not luxury items, they are life-saving necessities. Yet, red tape and bureaucratic inefficiencies are making it nearly impossible for healthcare providers to procure them in time.

The issue is compounded by Pakistan’s import restrictions. The State Bank’s prioritisation of foreign exchange allocations has squeezed the medical sector, delaying imports of raw materials and finished products alike.

Local manufacturers, which could have provided some relief, are unable to source essential components due to these restrictions. Meanwhile, global supply chain disruptions and rising costs are not helping. The country is simply running out of time to correct course.

If the government does not act immediately, the implications will be severe. Patients will suffer prolonged waiting times for critical procedures, leading to avoidable complications and even fatalities.

Pakistan’s already fragile healthcare infrastructure will buckle under the weight of shortages, leaving doctors and hospitals unable to provide even the most basic care.

The economic fallout will be just as severe – an overstretched healthcare system means reduced workforce productivity, escalating treatment costs, and a growing dependence on expensive emergency interventions.

There is still a narrow window to prevent this crisis from becoming an outright disaster. The government must take emergency measures to streamline regulatory approvals, prioritising medical device clearances through DRAP.

Import restrictions on medical equipment and raw materials must be lifted immediately to ensure a steady flow of supplies. A coordinated task force involving healthcare professionals, industry stakeholders, and government officials should be established to monitor the situation and provide real-time solutions.

Other countries have faced similar crises, but they have acted swiftly to mitigate them. Pakistan, however, risks falling into a self-inflicted disaster if the government continues to treat this issue with complacency. This is not just about policy missteps or bureaucratic inefficiencies – it is about human lives.

The time for discussions and delayed responses is over. The government must step in now, before hospitals run out of the equipment they need to save lives. If action is not taken immediately, Pakistan’s leaders will have to answer for a healthcare catastrophe that was entirely preventable.

