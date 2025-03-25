Nikkei dips as looming US tariff deadline spurs caution

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average declined for a third straight session on Monday as uncertainty ahead of a looming deadline for implementing additional US tariffs sapped investor appetite for riskier assets.

The Nikkei closed down 0.2% at 37,608.49, while the broader Topix shed 0.5% to sit at 2,790.88 after hitting an eight-month peak on Friday.

The Nikkei received some support as a portion of heavyweight shares saw some buying, with AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group climbing 3% to offer the biggest lift.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he would be flexible regarding a new round of tariffs set to go into effect on April 2, helping lift the S&P and Dow at the end of the week.

But the benchmark Nikkei index struggled to advance on the day, seesawing between gains and losses as investors took a cautious approach to the impending tariff threat.

Many important details regarding the latest tariffs are still unknown, keeping investors on edge, said Kazuo Kamitani, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

“There’s no way to predict it, so we have no choice but to wait for the announcement,” Kamitani said.

Major semiconductor-related shares dragged on Monday, tracking their US peers after the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index ended nearly 1% lower on Friday.