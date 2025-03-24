AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
BOP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FCCL 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.6%)
FFL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.55%)
HUBC 138.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
MLCF 58.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.91%)
OGDC 218.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.18 (-4.04%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.79%)
PIAHCLA 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 184.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.88 (-3.59%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.88%)
PTC 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
SEARL 97.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.84%)
SYM 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.8%)
BR100 12,354 Decreased By -242.4 (-1.92%)
BR30 38,124 Decreased By -1009.1 (-2.58%)
KSE100 116,440 Decreased By -2002.6 (-1.69%)
KSE30 35,703 Decreased By -672.5 (-1.85%)
US stocks rise as White House weighs more limited tariffs

AFP Published 24 Mar, 2025 07:43pm

NEW YORK: US stocks opened higher Monday, partially reversing a recent slump as the White House confirmed it was considering a more limited rollout of tariffs than previously indicated.

A White House official told AFP that sector-specific levies “may or may not happen April 2,” adding that the situation was still fluid.

But reciprocal measures are still expected to be announced on that day, added the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, without elaborating further.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened up 0.8 percent at 42,317.59, while the broad-based S&P 500 index rose 1.0 percent to 5,726.61.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index saw the biggest increase, gaining 1.5 percent to 18,047.59, as traders looked to capitalize on the good news.

Wall Street Week Ahead: Dow Transports index slump poses trouble spot as investors seek stocks stability

“It looks like the White House is backing off on some of the industrial tariffs, namely cars and microchips,” Peter Cardillo from Spartan Capital Securities told AFP.

“So you can see that the Nasdaq is leading the way and it looks like we might be able to be in a recovery mode here,” he said.

Among the day’s big gainers so far was Elon Musk’s Tesla, which rose more than 5.0 percent in early trading.

And FedEx gained 3.2 percent after an analyst upgrade, clawing back some recent losses.

