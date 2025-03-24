Award to ZAB: Bilawal says it’s historic milestone

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the Nishan-e-Pakistan awarded posthumously to former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as a historic milestone, honouring his contributions to the country, democracy, and the people.

Following the Pakistan Day awards ceremony at the President’s House here on Sunday, Bilawal said the recognition reaffirms Bhutto’s lasting legacy as the architect of Pakistan’s Constitution and a leader who awakened the masses to fight for their rights.

“The Nishan-e-Pakistan for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is yet another victory for the ideology of Bhuttoism,” Bilawal stated.

Highlighting Bhutto’s enduring influence, Bilawal remarked, “The leader of the people, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, awakened the masses to fight for their rights. Despite the attempts of the tyrants of his time to silence him, Bhutto’s voice continues to resonate from Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.”

The award was presented by President Asif Ali Zardari to Sanam Bhutto, daughter of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, in the presence of Bilawal, Aseefa Bhutto.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s history, leading the country after the fall of Dhaka in 1971. His tenure ended with his ouster in 1977 and subsequent execution on April 4, 1979.

