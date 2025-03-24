Pakistan shining like a bright star globally: Azma

LAHORE Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the separate homeland pledged on March 23, 1940, is now shining like a bright star in the world. She emphasized that the Muslim League created Pakistan, and it is the Muslim League that is shaping it. Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistan envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal is achieving milestones in development.

She further said that Pakistan Day represents a new vision, new determination, and renewed passion. March 23 reminds us of our identity as a unique and great nation. The Minister of Information stated that, by the grace of Allah, Pakistan is the only nuclear power in the Islamic world, holding a distinct and unparalleled identity. Pakistan was created to progress, and it will continue to do so. Despite internal and external conspiracies, this great nation is on a journey towards prosperity.

