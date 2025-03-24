KP govt decides to repossess allotted industrial land

PESHAWAR: The KP government has decided that all lands allotted for industrial purposes, where industries have not yet been established, will be repossessed by the government.

For this purpose, the provincial government has decided to amend lease policy of the official land and a committee has also been constituted to propose necessary amendments to existing laws to present it for approval in the next cabinet meeting. These decisions have been made during a meeting held here with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

Besides the concerned members of the KP cabinet, chief secretary, additional chief secretary, administrative secretaries, and other senior officials were also present. The chief minister has directed a thorough review all relevant laws and submit its final recommendations at the upcoming cabinet session.

The meeting conducted a detailed review of various matters related to the lease policy for government-owned lands, and a significant decision was made concerning the unused lands, worth billions of rupees, allocated to industries.

The chief minister directed the Department of Industries and the Board of Revenue to identify such lands across the province and initiate necessary steps to reclaim them. He emphasised that these lands will not be allowed to be used for any purpose other than what they were originally allocated for.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that land had been allotted in different districts to promote industrialisation and create employment opportunities in the province. However, a significant portion of these lands remains unutilised, and no industries have been set up on them yet.

Officials informed the meeting that the current market value of these lands runs into billions of rupees, and the failure to establish industries has undermined the original objective behind their allocation.

It was noted that the effective utilisation of these lands could significantly boost provincial revenues. The meeting also deliberated on matters related to leasing government lands for long-term business purposes.

