AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,590 Decreased By -6.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 39,135 Increased By 2.2 (0.01%)
KSE100 118,442 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 36,376 No Change 0 (0%)
Mar 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-24

KP govt decides to repossess allotted industrial land

Recorder Report Published March 24, 2025 Updated March 24, 2025 07:08am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

PESHAWAR: The KP government has decided that all lands allotted for industrial purposes, where industries have not yet been established, will be repossessed by the government.

For this purpose, the provincial government has decided to amend lease policy of the official land and a committee has also been constituted to propose necessary amendments to existing laws to present it for approval in the next cabinet meeting. These decisions have been made during a meeting held here with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

Besides the concerned members of the KP cabinet, chief secretary, additional chief secretary, administrative secretaries, and other senior officials were also present. The chief minister has directed a thorough review all relevant laws and submit its final recommendations at the upcoming cabinet session.

The meeting conducted a detailed review of various matters related to the lease policy for government-owned lands, and a significant decision was made concerning the unused lands, worth billions of rupees, allocated to industries.

The chief minister directed the Department of Industries and the Board of Revenue to identify such lands across the province and initiate necessary steps to reclaim them. He emphasised that these lands will not be allowed to be used for any purpose other than what they were originally allocated for.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that land had been allotted in different districts to promote industrialisation and create employment opportunities in the province. However, a significant portion of these lands remains unutilised, and no industries have been set up on them yet.

Officials informed the meeting that the current market value of these lands runs into billions of rupees, and the failure to establish industries has undermined the original objective behind their allocation.

It was noted that the effective utilisation of these lands could significantly boost provincial revenues. The meeting also deliberated on matters related to leasing government lands for long-term business purposes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ali Amin Gandapur industries KP Government industrial land

Comments

200 characters

KP govt decides to repossess allotted industrial land

Shopkeepers/traders: FBR mulling another registration scheme

Net metering regulations: REAP says concerned at changes

Zardari underscores need for strengthening economy

There will be no change in solar energy policy: PM

ZA Bhutto awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan posthumously

Delay in issuance of bank challans for UEPL lease rental payment: PPIB seeks intervention of Sindh govt

Rs14bn tax fraud: FBR decides to take legal action

KP govt decides to launch universal digital payment system

PTRIA, 2013: FAFEN for reforms to address gaps implementation

Mayor seeks Rs100bn funding for Karachi from PM

Read more stories