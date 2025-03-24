AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-24

Turkish stocks, bonds fall for third day amid protests

Reuters Published 24 Mar, 2025 05:33am

ISTANBUL: Turkish stocks were set for their worst week since the aftermath of 2008’s Lehman Brothers collapse on Friday as concerns about this week’s detention of President Tayyip Erdogan’s main political rival refused to subside.

The lira was set for a 4% weekly slump despite aggressive action from Turkey’s central bank in recent days while the latest selloff in stocks triggered two market-wide circuit breakers on Borsa Istanbul

The move against Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was called a coup attempt by the opposition and appears to cap a months-long legal crackdown on opposition figures which has been condemned as a politicised attempt to silence dissent.

Turkey’s lira, stocks and bonds have suffered since Wednesday when authorities detained Imamoglu, seen as Erdogan’s main political rival. Protests erupted and thousands marched nationwide.

By 1450 GMT the benchmark BIST-100 index was trading 7.82% lower, and the banking index had fallen 9.37%, after trading resumed at 0857 GMT.

The benchmark BIST-100 index is on track for a 15% weekly plunge - its worst drop since the global financial crisis in October 2008.

Turkey’s sovereign dollar bonds also slid for the third straight day, with the longer-dated issues shedding 2 cents and on track for a weekly loss of more than 3 cents, their largest since January 2024.

The cost of insuring Turkey’s debt against default also widened by 18 basis points to 322 bps, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed, the widest levels since March 2024.

While the Turkish lira traded at 38.0050 against the US dollar, flat from the previous close and above Wednesday’s record low of 42, the currency is down 6.7% so far this year.

The central bank sold some $10 billion in FX after Wednesday’s record low, according to economists’ calculations, and took liquidity measures to limit volatility and ease FX demand.

Turkish stocks

Comments

200 characters

Turkish stocks, bonds fall for third day amid protests

Shopkeepers/traders: FBR mulling another registration scheme

Net metering regulations: REAP says concerned at changes

Zardari underscores need for strengthening economy

There will be no change in solar energy policy: PM

ZA Bhutto awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan posthumously

Delay in issuance of bank challans for UEPL lease rental payment: PPIB seeks intervention of Sindh govt

Rs14bn tax fraud: FBR decides to take legal action

KP govt decides to launch universal digital payment system

PTRIA, 2013: FAFEN for reforms to address gaps implementation

Mayor seeks Rs100bn funding for Karachi from PM

Read more stories