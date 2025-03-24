UAF holds workshop

FAISALABAD: The workshop on Finance Administration, Management and e-Governance organised by the Professional Training and Skill Development Centre of the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad has concluded. In the workshop, mandatory training for the promotion of officers of the Punjab Agriculture department provided at UAF. On this occasion, Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri, Director Professional Training and Skill Development Centre Dr Waqas Wakil and Dr Zahid Abbas addressed the participants.

