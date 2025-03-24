Pesco holds E-Katchehri for complaints redressal during Ramazan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) organized an E-Katchehri session aimed at resolving consumer complaints during the holy month of Ramazan.

The E-Katchehri was by Chief Operating Officer, Gul Nabi Syed.

During the session, Syed listened attentively to the concerns raised by consumers from all corners of the Pesco service area, emphasizing the need for immediate and effective solutions. He urged Pesco officers to resolve all complaints within 12 hours, warning that strict action would be taken against those failing to address the issues promptly.

Syed highlighted the importance of uninterrupted power supply, particularly during the Sehr and Iftar hours, as it is essential for consumers to offer their prayers in peace and comfort.

He stressed that no lapses would be tolerated in this regard. Additionally, Syed informed consumers about the newly enhanced 118 helpline, urging them to use it for quick access to the Pesco control room in case of any electricity-related issues.

The helpline will serve as a direct link to address emergency situations, ensuring timely support and action.

The initiative has been widely praised by Pesco consumers, many of whom expressed their appreciation for the E-Katchehri platform.

It allows them to conveniently register complaints from their homes, which is especially beneficial during the fasting hours when visiting Pesco offices in person is not feasible.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025