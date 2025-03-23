AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
CTD arrests 11 ‘terrorists’ of banned organizations

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2025 05:26am

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Punjab foiled a major terrorist plan by arresting 11 terrorists belonging to a banned organization during operations in different areas of Punjab. A very dangerous terrorist of TTP was arrested from Mianwali along with explosives.

According to sources, the CTD Punjab conducted 166 Intelligence-Based Operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 166 suspects were questioned and 11 terrorists were arrested along with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

The arrested terrorists include Haider Sultan, Wali Khan, Rehman, Zubair, Amin, Akbar, Maqsood Khan, Ibrahim Qasmi, Saddam, etc. He added that the terrorists are affiliated with Fitna Khawarij and other organizations.

He said that these terrorists were arrested during intelligence-based operations in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Pakpattan, Gujarat, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawal-nagar.

Explosives weighing 2735 grams, 19 detonators, 35 feet safety fuse wire, two IED bombs, banned organization pamphlets, magazines and cash have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

The sources further said that the terrorists had planned to target important buildings and police in Lahore and other cities. He added that 12 cases have been registered against the arrested terrorists and further investigation is being carried out.

He said that during the current week, 1475 combing operations were also conducted with the cooperation of local police and security agencies, 61603 people were checked, 422 suspects were arrested, 357 FIRs were registered and 259 recoveries were made.

