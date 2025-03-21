AIRLINK 179.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.18%)
BOP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.21%)
FFL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.35%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
HUBC 141.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.34%)
HUMNL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
OGDC 226.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.06%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
PAEL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
PIAHCLA 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.11%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.52%)
POWER 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
PPL 190.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.67%)
PRL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.3%)
PTC 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
SEARL 100.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
SYM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.48%)
WAVESAPP 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.17%)
BR100 12,603 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 39,240 Decreased By -203.8 (-0.52%)
KSE100 118,362 Decreased By -408.2 (-0.34%)
KSE30 36,338 Decreased By -194.2 (-0.53%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil set for weekly gain on Iran sanctions, OPEC+ plan to rein in overproduction

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2025 09:38am

Oil prices rose in early Asian trading on Friday, and were set for their second consecutive weekly gains, after fresh US sanctions on Iran and a new OPEC+ plan for seven members to cut output raised bets on tightening supply.

Brent crude futures climbed 42 cents, or 0.6%, to $72.40 per barrel by 0026 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 45 cents, or 0.6%, to $68.52 a barrel.

On a weekly basis, both Brent and WTI were on track to rise about 2%, their biggest weekly gains since the first week of 2025.

The United States Treasury on Thursday announced new Iran-related sanctions, which for the first time targeted an independent Chinese refiner among other entities and vessels involved in supplying Iranian crude oil to China.

That marked Washington’s fourth round of sanctions against Iran since US President Donald Trump in February vowed to reimpose a “maximum pressure” campaign on Tehran, pledging to drive the country’s oil exports to zero.

Analysts at ANZ Bank said they expect a 1 million barrels per day (bpd) reduction in Iranian crude oil exports because of tighter sanctions.

Vessel tracking service Kpler pegged Iranian crude oil exports at over 1.8 million bpd in February, cautioning that the masking of Iranian vessel activity due to sanctions could lead to revisions to those numbers.

Oil prices were also supported by a new OPEC+ plan announced Thursday for seven members to further cut output to make up for producing more than agreed levels.

Oil prices rise over $1

The plan would represent monthly cuts of between 189,000 bpd and 435,000 bpd, and will last until June 2026.

The plan will buffer all the supply increments that OPEC+ had previously announced will take effect from next month, Kpler’s head of Middle East energy Amena Bakr said in a post on social media service X.

OPEC+ earlier this month confirmed that eight of its members would proceed with a monthly increase of 138,000 bpd from April, reversing some of the 5.85 million bpd of output cuts agreed in a series of steps since 2022 to support the market.

Oil prices WTI Brent crude oil WTI crude US WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil set for weekly gain on Iran sanctions, OPEC+ plan to rein in overproduction

PSX extends record-breaking rally, KSE-100 surges 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee make slight recovery against US dollar

Climate change threatens economic sustainability, says Aurangzeb

Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

System constraints: KE says unable to get more than 2,000MW from national grid

Pakistan win toss, bowl in third New Zealand T20

Biogas plant: Ministry vows support to Pak-Suzuki Co

SBP governor upbeat about swift IMF SLA

From SBP to EXIM Bank: ECC to clear Rs330bn LTFF portfolio transfer

Read more stories