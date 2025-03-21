Israeli aggression in Gaza: JI’s countrywide protests today

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has announced countrywide protests on Friday (today) against the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, backed by the United States.

“Protests demonstrations will be held across Pakistan, with marches toward the US Embassy in Islamabad and American consulates in all four provincial capitals,” announced the JI chief while addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Thursday.

He urged the leaders of PML-N, PPP, and PTI to condemn US support for Israel and called on the authorities to refrain from obstructing peaceful protests, emphasizing that such demonstrations are a constitutional and democratic right. “The White House permits protests outside its premises, but in Pakistan, slaves of America are actively working to suppress demonstrations in front of the US Embassy,” he remarked, adding that as long as such forces exist, Pakistan cannot be considered truly independent.

Rehman highlighted the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stating that Israeli attacks violating ceasefire agreements have resulted in the deaths of 500 Palestinians, including 183 children. He pointed out that over 50,000 Palestinians have been martyred, thousands remain buried under rubble, and 90 percent of Gaza has been reduced to ruins. “The International Court of Justice has declared these actions as genocide, yet the US shamelessly continues to stand by Israel. Donald Trump is openly calling for the depopulation of Gaza,” he added.

Expressing disappointment over the silence of Muslim leaders, he noted that while platforms are being provided for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the governments of Islamic countries remain indifferent to one of the most pressing humanitarian crises. “The entire Muslim Ummah looks to Pakistan for leadership. As a nuclear power with a professional army, Pakistan should have played a proactive role in addressing the Palestine issue. The OIC has done little beyond passing resolutions,” he said.

The JI Emir emphasized that supporting the Palestinians is a moral and religious obligation. He highlighted JI’s ongoing efforts over the past 18 months to raise awareness on national and international levels. “Today, following Friday prayers, rallies will be held in all major and small cities, with the main march in Lahore starting from Masjid-e-Shuhada. I urge the entire nation to participate in these protests,” he stated, calling upon members of both ruling and opposition parties to join the demonstrations.

Addressing media reports, he warned against any attempts to normalize ties with Israel. “A specific lobby within the country is actively pushing for engagement with Israel, and there may be pressure from certain Islamic countries on Pakistan to recognize Israel. However, the government must not dare to take such a step,” he cautioned. “The entire nation is united in its stance that Palestine is the only legitimate state, while Israel remains an illegal occupying entity. Quaid-e-Azam laid down Pakistan’s policy on this matter, and any deviation from it will not be tolerated.”

Rehman also criticized the government’s economic policies, rejecting the recent hike in petroleum levy and labelling it as unjust. He announced that JI would launch a protest movement after Eid against high electricity and gas prices, as well as unfair taxation.

Touching upon national security concerns, he expressed alarm over the deteriorating security situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “JI has formed a committee to draft a national policy for Balochistan, and next month, we will convene a conference in Islamabad with all relevant stakeholders to discuss the province’s issues,” he revealed.

He also called for meaningful dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan, warning that continued hostilities would only benefit their common enemies. “Afghan soil must not be used for terrorist activities against Pakistan. We condemn all forms of terrorism and stress the need to address its root causes,” he concluded.

