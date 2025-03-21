AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-21

No objection if court releases IK: Rana Sanaullah

Recorder Report Published March 21, 2025 Updated March 21, 2025 08:05am

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said the government would not have any objection if the court releases Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Talking to media persons on Thursday, he said that the PTI founder was in jail due to the cases he was convicted in.

The development comes as the key opposition party, the PTI, is gearing up for a countrywide protest drive after Eidul Fitr against what the former ruling party said is a “stolen mandate”, to restore the supremacy of the rule of law and Constitution and the release of political prisoners in the country.

Responding to another question regarding the recent in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, the former security czar said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was asked to strengthen the capability of the police and the CTD amid rising incidents of terrorism.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman last week also said that the religio-political party was planning to protest against the federal government’s policies after Eid, along with the PTI.

