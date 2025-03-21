AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.04%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.47%)
FCCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 143.22 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
MLCF 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.86%)
OGDC 226.81 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.59%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.13%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
PPL 192.27 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.38%)
PRL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.62%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 101.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
SYM 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.66%)
TRG 68.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-21

ATC dismisses acquittal pleas of PTI leaders

Fazal Sher Published 21 Mar, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday dismissed the acquittal applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Faisal Javed and Wasiq Qayyum in a case registered against them in connection with violation of Section 144.

ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, rejected Javed and Qayyum’s acquittal applications in a case registered against them at the Industrial Area police station related to the protest at Faizabad, following the PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s disqualification.

The same court also rejected another application of Faisal Javed seeking to remove terrorism charges levelled against him.

Similarly, the court declared Raja Rashid Hafeez as proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence from the hearing of the case.

The court decided all the accused will be indicted during the next hearing to be held on April 8.

PTI lawyer Sardar Masroof during the previous hearing told the court that the basis for filing the first information report (FIR) was wrong, and if the trial continued, it would be a waste of the court’s time.

He also argued that there is no substantial evidence against Faisal Javed, and in the same case, one accused has already been acquitted, and another discharged.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Court-I (ATC) extended the interim bail of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi till May 5 in a case registered against her in connection with PTI’s November 26 protest.

ATC judge Abual Muhammad Hasanat Zulqarnain, while hearing the case extended bail of Bushra Bibi as well as approved her exemption application.

Bushra Bibi’s counsel Ansar Kiyani appeared before the court. At the start of the hearing, he filed an application seeking exemption from personal appearance before the court for his client in a case registered against Khan’s wife under terrorism charges.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till May 5.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ATC PTI

Comments

200 characters

ATC dismisses acquittal pleas of PTI leaders

Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

System constraints: KE says unable to get more than 2,000MW from national grid

Biogas plant: Ministry vows support to Pak-Suzuki Co

SBP governor upbeat about swift IMF SLA

From SBP to EXIM Bank: ECC to clear Rs330bn LTFF portfolio transfer

KSA, Pakistan agree to boost economic ties

Import of sunflower seeds from USA/Europe: DG Customs Valuation Karachi issues new values

SHC judgment: SC reserves verdict on DG Customs Valuation’s pleas

Unblocking X: LHC seeks explanation from govt to resolve issue

Withdrawal of case from bench: Rules governing IHC CJ’s authority questioned

Read more stories