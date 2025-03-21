ATC dismisses acquittal pleas of PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday dismissed the acquittal applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Faisal Javed and Wasiq Qayyum in a case registered against them in connection with violation of Section 144.

ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, rejected Javed and Qayyum’s acquittal applications in a case registered against them at the Industrial Area police station related to the protest at Faizabad, following the PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s disqualification.

The same court also rejected another application of Faisal Javed seeking to remove terrorism charges levelled against him.

Similarly, the court declared Raja Rashid Hafeez as proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence from the hearing of the case.

The court decided all the accused will be indicted during the next hearing to be held on April 8.

PTI lawyer Sardar Masroof during the previous hearing told the court that the basis for filing the first information report (FIR) was wrong, and if the trial continued, it would be a waste of the court’s time.

He also argued that there is no substantial evidence against Faisal Javed, and in the same case, one accused has already been acquitted, and another discharged.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Court-I (ATC) extended the interim bail of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi till May 5 in a case registered against her in connection with PTI’s November 26 protest.

ATC judge Abual Muhammad Hasanat Zulqarnain, while hearing the case extended bail of Bushra Bibi as well as approved her exemption application.

Bushra Bibi’s counsel Ansar Kiyani appeared before the court. At the start of the hearing, he filed an application seeking exemption from personal appearance before the court for his client in a case registered against Khan’s wife under terrorism charges.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till May 5.

