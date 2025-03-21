Sharjeel praises Sindh police

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon praised the Sindh Police for its operations against criminals across the province, stating that during the two weeks from March 1 to March 15, 2025, Sindh Police conducted 143 encounters, arrested 283 criminals, dismantled 68 gangs, killed 18 notorious criminals in the operations, and arrested 1,706 criminals, including 27 ringleaders. Sindh Police also successfully apprehended 592 proclaimed offenders and 1,471 fugitives.

