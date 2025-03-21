Uplift schemes: Sindh minister says transparency aspect recognised globally

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, while addressing the Sindh Assembly, said that 4644 development schemes underway in province at a rapid pace, while 1200 schemes are in the final stages of completion. 1777 development schemes are fully funded so that these schemes are completed on time and do not cause incompleteness or delay due to unavailability of funds, while thousands of schemes are being completed in addition to this.

Minister Nasir Shah said in his address that Sindh’s development budget is the highest compared to other provinces, the main reason for this is that according to the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, CM Sindh and his team are working day and night for the development of the province and the welfare of the people. Sindh has been neglected by the federation in the PSDP and other difficulties have also been created. Transparency and quality in the development projects of Sindh province have been recognized at the global level. World Bank, Asian Bank and other institutions have provided funds for the most schemes in Sindh province, due to the excellent quality and transparency of the development works supervised by the Chief Minister of Sindh.

Minister added that in the first phase, the distribution of 200,000 solar home systems is underway, which are being provided to people registered under the Benazir Income Support Program. More solar home systems will be distributed in the second phase, for which we are grateful to the Chief Minister of Sindh.

All members of the assembly should provide a list of deserving households in their areas, every effort will be made to implement it. Hybrid parks and solar parks are also being set up so that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s vision of providing relief to the people by providing cheap electricity to the people can be completed. The new tax imposed by the federation in the name of net-metering on the consumers of excess, average, expensive electricity and those using solar panels is a disincentive to the solarization schemes of the Sindh government and those using solar panels, on which all members present in the house should raise their voices.

Minister added that Karachi is our Sindh, our heart and the life of all of us. Sindh Govt takes special care of Karachi, which can be gauged from the fact that Rs.76 billion has been allocated for schemes under the Annual Development Program in Karachi, while more than Rs.103 billion has been allocated for just six schemes of the Foreign Aid Program (FPA). Rs.288 million has been allocated for 87 major projects.